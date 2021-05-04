Star Wars Games at Nintendo: 50% off

Save on a selection of games for Nintendo Switch and may the 4th be always in your favor (oops! wrong movie). May the 4th be with you. Shop Now at Nintendo
- 4 titles
-
Expires 5/9/2021
Published 7 hr ago
Verified 5 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Scroll about halfway down to find a selection of discounted Ubisoft games from $11.99. Shop Now at Nintendo
- Pictured is Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Gold Edition for $19.99 (low by $30).
- 7 discounted titles
Save on a range of video games, including Wolfenstein II, The Elder Scrolls V, Atelier Sophie, and more. Shop Now at Nintendo
Get one of Sony's flagship first-party games completely free as part of their Play at Home initiative – it's $17 less than you'd pay for a physical copy. Shop Now at PlayStation Store
- Game Informer called it the Best Sony Exclusive of 2017.
- it includes the Frozen Wilds DLC and a digital artbook
Free-to-play multiplayer games no longer require a paid Xbox Live Gold account, and so are now entirely free – Looking for Group and party chat in the eligible games are also now free to use. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- If you purchased a Xbox Live Gold subscription before April 21 and want a refund, follow the steps in the "Can I cancel early" section – you can get credits of up to $0.33 per day remaining.
This collection starts at $2 and includes games like Castaway Paradise, Clea 2, MazM: The Phantom of the Opera, and over 700 more titles. Shop Now at Nintendo
- Nintendo Switch, 3DS, and Wii U titles included
That's $18 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Nintendo
- Requires a paid Nintendo Switch Online membership to purchase.
- can be paired and used wirelessly with Nintendo Switch Lite
- rechargeable with Nintendo Switch console
Scroll down to find savings on Final Fantasy titles, Balan Wonderworld, I Am Setsuna, Oninaki, and more. Shop Now at Nintendo
- Pictured is Final Fantasy IX for $10.49 ($31 less than a physical copy elsewhere).
- over 20 discounted games
Save up $19 off 4 titles. Shop Now at Nintendo
- Pictured is Moonlighter for Nintendo Switch for $6.24 (low by $19).
- digital download
