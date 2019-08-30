Personalize your DealNews Experience
Hasbro via Rakuten offers its Star Wars Force Link Kylo Ren's TIE Silencer and Kylo Ren Figure for $32.49. Coupon code "TOYS20" drops it to $25.99. Plus, you'll receive $3.75 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Hot Wheels Track Trucks in various styles for $1.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Hover-1 Folding Electric Scooter for $149 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $50. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Marvel Legends Series Ant-Man Collector Movie Electronic Helmet for $50 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now
Stores 123 via Rakuten offers the Tailgaterz Magnetic Screenhouse for $137.39. Coupon code "SPORTS20" drops it to $110.34. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $35. Buy Now
Monoprice via Rakuten offers the Monoprice Pure Outdoor Collection 1-Liter Cooking System for $39.99. Coupon code "SPORTS20" cuts that to $31.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $28. Buy Now
Ending today, Hasbro via Rakuten takes an extra 20% off select toys via coupon code "TOYS20." Plus, orders over $14.99 bag free shipping. Shop brands like Nerf, Marvel, Star Wars, and transformers. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Monoprice via Rakuten offers its Monoprice Pure Outdoor Emperor 25-Liter Cooler in Gray for $87.99. Coupon code "SPORTS20" cuts the price to $70.39. Plus, you'll bag $10.50 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping and thanks to the included points, that's $20 under our June mention and the best price we've seen. (It's currently a low by $43.) Deal ends August 29. Buy Now
That Daily Deal offers the Star Wars Metallic Print Large 14-oz. Mug 4-Pack for $14.99 plus $4.99 for shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $52 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Open and Clothing via eBay offers the Star Wars Stormtrooper Backpack in White for $8.83 with free shipping. That's a buck under what you'd pay in-store locally. Buy Now
