It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
MyOfficeInnovations via Google Express offers the Staples Stiner High-Back Executive Chair in Black for $78.94 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Respawn 205 Racing Style Gaming Chair in Red for $100.06 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $110. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Respawn 110 Bonded Leather Reclining Racing Style Gaming Chair in Gray or Red for $98.96 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as the best deal we've ever seen. (It's the lowest price we could find now by $30.) Buy Now
Homall Direct via Amazon offers the Homall Racing High Back Gaming Chair in Black/White for $89.88. Clip the on-page coupon to cut that to $85.39. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $115 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
5 Stars United via Amazon offers its 5 Stars United Back Lumbar Support Cushion for $21.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's $11 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the AmazonBasics Adjustable Activity Office Tilt Stool in Black for $64.79 with free shipping. That is $35 off and is the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $62.51. Buy Now
Amazon offers its AmazonBasics Classic Adjustable Microfiber Office Chair in Light Beige for $76.90 with free shipping. That's $11 under our April mention, $33 off, and the lowest price we've seen.
Update: The price has increased to $80.85. Buy Now
Amazon offers its AmazonBasics Racing Style Gaming Chair in Red for $111.72 with free shipping. That's $18 under our February mention, $48 off, and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has increased to $117.59. Buy Now
Amazon offers the AmazonBasics Puresoft High-Back Executive Swivel Chair in Black or Red for $124.94 with free shipping. That's $11 under our April mention, $45 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Google Store via Google Express offers the Unlocked Google Pixel 3 5.5" 64GB Android Smartphone in Black or White for $499 with free shipping. That's $40 under our mention from last month and best outright price we've seen. (It's a low now by $101.) Buy Now
Hoover via Google Express offers the Hoover React Whole Home Stick Vacuum for $129.99. Coupon code "HOOVERB2S19" cuts that to $116.99. With free shipping, that's $183 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Focus Camera via Google Express offers the Breville Barista Express Programmable Espresso Machine for $555. Coupon code "FMYAXJ" drops it to $444. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $104, although we saw a refurb for $84 less in December. Buy Now
Best Buy via Google Express offers the Acer 15 Intel Atom x5 1.04GHz 15.6″ Chromebook in Gray for $179 with free shipping. That's $50 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the 9GreenBox Red Brazilian Jasmine 2-Pack for $14.21 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now
Awow Digital via Amazon offers its Awow Atom 1.44GHz Mini PC Stick for $148.89. Coupon code "ZW5IVZ2K" drops that to $96.78. With free shipping, that's $52 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Ideology Men's Falon Slide Sandals in several colors (Neon Orange pictured) for $3.23. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $4 under our mention from three weeks ago, $10 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Forest Grass 35.7-Sq. Ft. Artificial Fake Grass Carpet for $81.99. Coupon code "40QWERT" drops the price to $41.99. With free shipping, that's $40 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
