New
Google Express · 1 hr ago
Staples Stiner High-Back Executive Chair
$79
free shipping

MyOfficeInnovations via Google Express offers the Staples Stiner High-Back Executive Chair in Black for $78.94 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now

Features
  • tilt lock and tilt tension adjustment
  • pneumatic seat height adjustment
  • 5 caster wheels
  • 249-lb. weight capacity
  • fixed lumbar support
↑ less
Buy from Google Express
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Office Chairs Google Express Private Label Brands
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register