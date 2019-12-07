Open Offer in New Tab
Facebook · 31 mins ago
Staples Coupon
$10 off $10 or more in-store

It's the best coupon we've seen from Staples. Shop Now at Facebook

Tips
  • Click through to Facebook
  • Click "save offer"
  • Open the offer on your phone and present it at checkout. (It will also be emailed to you.)
  • Note this offer is valid in-store only.
↑ less
Comments
  • Expires in 7 hr
    Published 31 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
Leave a comment!

or Register
1 comment
FunkHouse9
either the link is bad or the deal is gone
3 min ago