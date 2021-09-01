Stanley The Unbreakable 24-oz. Food Jar for $20
Walmart · 24 mins ago
Stanley The Unbreakable 24-oz. Food Jar
$20 $65
free shipping w/ $35

That's the lowest price we could find by $29. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Shipping adds $5.99, or get free shipping on orders over $35.
Features
  • added double-layer barrier to double-wall vacuum insulation
  • keeps food hot or cold for up to 20 hours
  • lid doubles as a cup/bowl
