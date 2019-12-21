Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Stanley Simple Start Jump Starter/Power Bank
$35 $60
free shipping w/$35

That's $25 off and the best price we've seen in a year. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Need it for Christmas? Select stores have same-day pickup available when you order by 12/23 local time.
Features
  • 8,000mAh battery
  • dual USB ports
  • LCD screen
  • LED work light
  • starts most vehicles including up to most V6 engines
  • Model: SS4LS
