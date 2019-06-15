New
Ace Hardware · 1 hr ago
Stanley Plastic Folding Sawhorse 2-Pack
$20 $30
pickup at Ace Hardware
Ace Hardware offers the Stanley Plastic Folding Sawhorse 2-Pack for $19.99. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $130.81 shipping fee. That's $5 under our mention from a month ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find now by $5.) Buy Now
Features
  • measure 25" x 4" x 22" each
  • hold up to 1,000 lbs. as a pair
  • Model: 060864R
Details
Comments
