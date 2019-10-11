New
Stanley High Velocity Blower 3-Speed Fan
$51 $59
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Amazon charges the same price.
Features
  • Black/Yellow
  • pivoting blower head
  • 2 outlets for power tools
  • circuit breaker
  • 120" cord
