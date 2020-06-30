New
Ace Hardware · 39 mins ago
Stanley FatMax 25-Foot Tape Measure
$10 for Ace Rewards members $13
pickup

That's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Ace Hardware

Features
  • lockable
  • includes a belt clip
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 6/30/2020
    Published 39 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Tools & Hardware Ace Hardware Stanley
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register