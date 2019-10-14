New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Stanley FatMax 15" 4-in-1 Functional Utility Bar
$23 $23.42
That's the lowest price we could find by $4, outside of the mention below. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Opt for in-store pickup to get this price and to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
  • A close price, Zoro via eBay has it for $18.42 plus $5 for shipping.
  • beveled nail slot for pulling and prying nails
  • textured grip for excellent comfort and control
  • tempered steel to prevent chipping
  • Model: 55-119
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Hand Tools Walmart Stanley
