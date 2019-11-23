Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Stanley Electric Ceramic Utility Heater with Pivot Power
$48 $62
free shipping

It's the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • adjustable thermostat control
  • rubberized comfort grip handle
  • 3 settings
  • self-regulating ceramic element
Details
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
Popularity: 3/5
