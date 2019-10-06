New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Stanley Black + Decker 85-Piece Drill Kit
$50 $100
free shipping

It's $50 off and the best price we've seen since last Cyber Monday (when it was a buck less). Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 20V MAX Lithium-Ion Cordless Drill
  • 32 hand tools (such as a drill, hammer, wrench, and pliers)
  • 51 power tool accessories (such as drill bits, nutdrivers, and bit tip holders)
  • carry bag
  • Model: BDPKSBD69CWM
  • Published 1 hr ago
