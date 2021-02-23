Apply coupon code "DNEWS928221" for the best price we could find by $3. Buy Now at UntilGone
- 14 LEDs
- up to 6 hours of runtime from 3 AAA batteries (not included)
- 3 lighting modes w/ flashing
Apply coupon code "6MNGVRAA" for a savings of $8. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Bigcheck via Amazon.
- Available in Carbon Black.
- Non-prime members pay $16.89 after the same code.
- 5 modes
- 4x zoom
- waterproof
- magnetic base
- 3 color covers
Save an extra buck when you apply coupon code "DEALNEWS" for a total savings of $47 off list.
Update: It's now $11.99. Buy Now at Tanga
- auto-off after 30 seconds
- lights rotate 360°
- can be mounted via slots in back or peel and stick mounting tape
You'd pay around $24 for the same quantity elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by thebatteryconnection via eBay.
- Uses 1 18650 or AAA battery (not Included.)
- 100,000 hours lifespan
- 3 modes
Save $12 when you apply coupon code "LEQKEU6X". Buy Now at Amazon
- The Large option drops to $27.59 with the same code.
- Sold by AlpsWolf via Amazon.
- 2 heads
- USB rechargeable
- 800M spotlight distance
- 3 modes and 4 modes
- IP44 waterproof, shock-, and dust-proof
- Model: W844
After coupon code "DNEWS018221", that's $19 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at UntilGone
- Uncheck the 2-year replacement plan to avoid paying an extra $29.99.
- Intel Pentium G2020 2.9GHz dual-core CPU
- 4GB RAM & 500GB hard drive
- DVD-ROM
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Use coupon code "061221" to get for at least a buck less than most stores charge. Buy Now at UntilGone
- 360° flexible head
- rechargeable
- butane free
Save $7 off list with coupon code "DNEWS268221". Buy Now at UntilGone
- In several colors combos (Black/Charcoal pictured)
Apply coupon code "DNEWS3439221" to discount both options (see below) and beat Amazon's prices by $10. Buy Now at UntilGone
- Be sure to uncheck repair plans to avoid extra costs. (Click in and select "remove".)
- Available without blower for $219.99 after coupon
- With blower for $289.99 after coupon
- large splash pool
- climbing wall
- water cannon
It's $15 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- It usually ships within 1 to 3 weeks
- Keeps food hot for 12 hours, or cold for 16 hours.
- Model: 10-01875-027
What little stock is available elsewhere costs at least $15 more. Buy Now at Amazon
- 4 horsepower motor
- 6-gallon capacity
- 6-foot hose
- Model: SL18116
It's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Matte Black at this price.
- double-wall vacuum insulation
- trigger-action, push button lid
- 18/8 stainless steel
- dishwasher safe
- BPA free
- Model: 10-06441
Sign In or Register