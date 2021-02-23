New
Stanley Barflex LED Worklight 2-Pack
$25 $40
free shipping

Apply coupon code "DNEWS928221" for the best price we could find by $3. Buy Now at UntilGone

Features
  • 14 LEDs
  • up to 6 hours of runtime from 3 AAA batteries (not included)
  • 3 lighting modes w/ flashing
  • Code "DNEWS928221"
  • Expires 3/23/2021
  • Popularity: 4/5
