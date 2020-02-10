Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
That Daily Deal · 1 hr ago
Stanley 8" Scissors
$4 $12
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by a buck. Buy Now at That Daily Deal

Features
  • stainless steel blades
  • ergonomic handle with cushioned grips
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Supplies That Daily Deal Stanley
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register