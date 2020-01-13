Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Stanley 8-Gallon Stainless Steel Wet/Dry Vac
$58 $79
free shipping

It's $21 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 6-horsepower motor that produces 100 CFM
  • dolly with swiveling casters
  • 10-foot power cord
  • includes a flexible Hose, 2 extension wands, crevice nozzle, utility nozzle, floor nozzle, foam filter, and a cloth filter with clamp ring
  • Model: SL18402-8B
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Vacuum Cleaners Walmart Stanley
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register