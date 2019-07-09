New
Ending today, Zoro via Rakuten offers the Stanley 50-Gallon Rolling Mobile Tool Chest for $72.66. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that price to $58.13. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now
- Lockable (lock & keys included)
- Rubber wheels
- Pull-out steel handle
- Model: 037025H
Stanley 2-in-1 Mobile Work Center with Flat Top
Walmart offers the Stanley 2-in-1 Mobile Work Center with Flat Top for $24.88. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's tied with last month's mention and the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now
- removable tray
- telescopic handle
- folding design for storage
Husky 27 " Rolling Tool Chest w/ Flip-up Pegboard
For in-store pickup only, Home Depot offers the Husky 27 " Rolling Tool Chest with Flip-up Pegboard in Black for $69. That's $60 off and tied with last month's mention as the best price we could find. Buy Now
- integrated power strip w/ 4 outlets and 2 USB ports
- supports up to 600 lbs.
Hallowell 4-Foot Workbench Back and End Stop Kit
Wayfair offers the Hallowell 4-Foot Workbench Back and End Stop Kit from $79.99 with free shipping. That's $11 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Multiple sizes are available.
- provides a high barrier to prevent items from falling off the back and sides of a work surface
- adjustable height
Berry Ave Broom Holder / Tool Organizer
Berry Ave via Amazon offers its Berry Ave Broom Holder / Garden Tool Organizer for $13.97. Clip the $1 off coupon code on the page to cut the price to $12.97. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the best price we could find by $3. Buy Now
- 5 handle slots
- 6 hooks
- 35-lb. holding capacity
- mounting hardware included
HyLoft 45" x 15" Steel Wall Shelf 2-Pack
Amazon offers the HyLoft 45" x 15" Steel Wall Shelf 2-Pack in Off White for $56.86 with free shipping. (Walmart matches this price with store pickup). That's the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now
- steel construction with powder coated finish
- up to 200-lb. weight capacity per shelf
- low-profile bracket design
- Model: 00967
Yescom Inflatable Car Mattress w/ Pillows and Pump
Yescom via Rakuten offers its Yescom Inflatable Car Mattress with Pillows and Pump for $28.90. Coupon code "HOME20" drops that to $23.12. With free shipping, that's at least $7 less than you'd pay for a similar model elsewhere. Buy Now
- supports up to 300 lbs.
- includes bed, base, 2 pillows, pump, and connector
- Model: 33CAB002-138S-06
Yeti Rambler 20-oz. Vacuum Insulated Tumbler
Ending today, Alternative Cellutions via Rakuten offers the Yeti Rambler 20-oz. Vacuum-Insulated Tumbler in Navy for $24.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $19.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $5 today. Buy Now
- you must be signed in to your account to apply the code
- double-wall vacuum insulation and a clear lid
DeWalt 20V 5" Cordless Random Orbital Sander
Factory Authorized Outlet via Rakuten offers the DeWalt 20-volt 5" Cordless Random Orbital Sander for $119. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $95.20. With free shipping, that's the best price we could find by $23. Buy Now
- speed control from 8,000 - 12,000 OPM
- one-handed locking dust bag
- Model: DCW210B
BestMassage Zero Gravity Recliner Patio Chair 2-Pack
Ending today, Factory Direct via Rakuten offers the BestMassage Zero Gravity Recliner Patio Chair 2-Pack in Brown for $64.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $51.99. With free shipping, that's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now
- adjustable from 90° to 145°
- adjustable headrest
Stanley 16-Piece Pass-Thru Socket Set
Walmart offers the Stanley 16-Piece Pass-Thru Socket Set for $19.97. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off and tied with our mention from a month ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 15 socket sizes
- ratchet w/ ergonomic handle
- Model: STMT74900
Stanley 15A Battery Charger w/ Engine Starter
Walmart offers the Stanley 15-amp Battery Charger with Engine Starter for $39.98 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now
- 3-stage charging
- 50-amp engine start
- built-in cord
- digital LED display
- Model: BC50BS
Stanley 1,000/500-Amp 12V Jump Starter
Walmart offers the Stanley 1,000/500-Amp 12-volt Jump Starter for $59.98 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention and the lowest price we could find today by $15. Buy Now
- 1,000 peak cranking amps
- LED lamp
- reverse polarity alarm
Stanley Decorative Gate Kit
TheHardwareCityCom via Amazon offers the Stanley Hardware Decorative Gate Kit in Black for $16.95 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now
- includes latch, hinges, and handle
