Walmart offers the Stanley 300-amp Jump Starter for. Pad your orderto bag free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $5.99. (In-store pickup is also available.) Excluding padding, that's $4 under our December mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $8.) It features 300 amps of instant-starting power (600-amp peak), 12-volt and USB outlets, and a 270° rotating LED emergency light