CPO Outlets via Rakuten offers the Stanley 210-Piece Mixed Tool Set with Adjustable Wrench for $99. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that price to $84.15. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $31. Buy Now
That's the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Stanley 16-Piece Pass-Thru Socket Set for $19.97. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off and tied with our mention from a month ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Maxcraft 7-in-1 Precision Pocket Screwdriver for $4.45 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $6.
Update: The price has increased slightly to $4.92. Buy Now
CPO Outlets via Rakuten offers the refurbished Bosch Digital Wall Scanner for $46.50. Coupon code "SAVE15" drops that to $39.52. With free shipping, that's $18 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit. Deal ends September 3. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Wheeler Engineering 43-Piece Gunsmithing Screwdriver Set for $19.24. Choose free no-rush shipping at checkout to cut that to $18.62. That's tied with last week's mention and the best price we could find by $26. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Kikkerland 4-in-1 Pen Tool for $4 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by a buck today. Buy Now
Jabra Company Store via Rakuten offers its Jabra Move Wireless Bluetooth Headset in Red for $29.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $25.49. With free shipping, that's $33 under our July mention and the best price we've seen. (It's also the lowest price we could find now by $37. Buy Now
Rakuten takes an extra 15% off most items sitewide via coupon code "SAVE15". Plus, many orders bag free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago as the best sitewide discount Rakuten has offered. Some exclusions apply. Shop Now
Stores 123 via Rakuten offers the Tailgaterz Magnetic Screenhouse for $137.39. Coupon code "SPORTS20" drops it to $110.34. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $35.
Update: The price has increased to $113.76 after coupon. Buy Now
Monoprice via Rakuten offers the Monoprice Pure Outdoor Collection 1-Liter Cooking System for $39.99. Coupon code "SPORTS20" cuts that to $31.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $28. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Stanley 2,150-PSI Electric Pressure Washer for $119 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $39, although we saw this for $5 less last month. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Stanley Adventure 24-oz. Camp Cook Set for $12.38 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
