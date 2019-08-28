New
Walmart · 52 mins ago
Stanley 2" x 4" Adjustable Clamp
$15 $32
pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the Stanley 2" x 4" Adjustable Clamp for $15. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now

Features
  • clamping strength of 400 lbs.
  • attaches to any 2x4"
  • Model: STHT83166
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 52 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Hand Tools Walmart Stanley
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register