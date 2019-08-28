Personalize your DealNews Experience
Walmart offers the Stanley 2" x 4" Adjustable Clamp for $15. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Stanley 16-Piece Pass-Thru Socket Set for $19.97. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off and tied with our mention from a month ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers Prime members the Master Magnetics Strong Magnet for $7.08 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Maxcraft 7-in-1 Precision Pocket Screwdriver for $4.45 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Wheeler Engineering 43-Piece Gunsmithing Screwdriver Set for $19.24. Choose free no-rush shipping at checkout to cut that to $18.62. That's tied with last week's mention and the best price we could find by $26. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Kikkerland 4-in-1 Pen Tool for $4 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by a buck. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Rain-X Weatherbeater Windshield Wiper Blade in several sizes with prices starting at $6. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. Excepting the mention below, that's the lowest price we could find by about $3. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of TVs, clothing, home items, furniture, and more. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, although orders of $35 or more bag free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Stanley 2,150-PSI Electric Pressure Washer for $119 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $39, although we saw this for $5 less last month. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Stanley Adventure 24-oz. Camp Cook Set for $12.38 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
