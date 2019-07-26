- Create an Account or Login
Walmart offers the Stanley 2,150-PSI Electric Pressure Washer for $114 with free shipping. That's $12 under our mention from a month ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find by $25.) Buy Now
Lowe's offers the DeWalt 31-Piece FlexTorq Impact-Ready Screwdriving Bit Set for $9.98. Plus, MyLowe's members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.) That's tied with our November mention and the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
Home Depot offers the Ridgid 18-volt Hybrid Fan for $49.97 with free shipping. That's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
With orders of $25 or more, Amazon offers the DeWalt 4.5" Concrete/Masonry Cutting Wheel for $2.37 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $4 today. Buy Now
Gruory via Amazon offers the Mohoo 5-Piece Hole Saw Drill Bit Set for $17.39. Coupon code "MOHOOCODE" drops the price to $9.56. With free shipping for Prime members, that's a buck under our mention from last month, $8 off, and the best deal we've seen. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of electronics, home items, toys, outdoor equipment, and apparel during its Big Save Event. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, or get free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart offers this Fruit of the Loom Men's CoolZone Fly Dual Defense Boxer Briefs 10-Pack in Black/Gray Assorted or Blue Assorted for $16.46. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Stanley 2-in-1 Mobile Work Center with Flat Top for $24.88. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's tied with last month's mention and the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Stanley 16-Piece Pass-Thru Socket Set for $19.97. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off and tied with our mention from a month ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
TheHardwareCityCom via Amazon offers the Stanley Hardware Decorative Gate Kit in Black for $16.95 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $8.
Update: The price has increased to $17.20. Buy Now
