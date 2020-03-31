Open Offer in New Tab
Ace Hardware · 1 hr ago
Stanley 15" Super Wonder Pry Bar
$5 for members $8
pickup

That's a low by $9. Buy Now at Ace Hardware

  • The price drops for Ace Rewards members in-cart. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
  • Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee.
  • Beveled nail slots on both ends
  • Tightly radiused bend angle
  • 1.75" blade width
  • 15.5" overall length
  • Expires 3/31/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
