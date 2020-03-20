Open Offer in New Tab
Standard and Plus Slack Plans
3 months free for nonprofits

In response to COVID-19, Slack offers to all nonprofits free Standard and Plus upgrades of Slack for the next three months. Any size nonprofit is eligible. Shop Now

  • Organized conversations
  • Searchable histories
  • All the Slack goodness you know and love
