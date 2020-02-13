Open Offer in New Tab
JCPenney · 32 mins ago
Stamina Inmotion E1000 Elliptical Trainer
$68 $75
pickup

That's the lowest price we could find by $12, although most retailers charge $115 or more. Buy Now at JCPenney

Tips
  • Apply code "FRESH20" to get this discount.
  • Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee.
Features
  • adjustable tension
  • forward and backward pedal action
  • electronic fitness monitor
  • made from steel and plastic
Details
Comments
  • Code "FRESH20"
  • Expires 2/13/2020
    Published 32 min ago
