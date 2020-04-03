Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's the best price we could find by $50, although most charge over $160. (And hey, you won't have to find yet another outlet and run yet another cord.) Buy Now at Google Shopping
That's $10 under our November mention, a $131 less than the best we could find for a similar model, and a great, cost-effective way to keep fit during isolation. Buy Now at Sam's Club
Huge discounts on a variety of fitness items from Everlast, ProForm, NordicTrack, and more. Shop Now at Sears
Our exercise routines are an important part of our health and an incredible stress relief, and with the recent gym closings many of us are lacking some of our usual equipment. So, we've collected some of the best deals we could find to help bridge the gap. Shop Now
It's a low by $2, although most charge around $21. Buy Now at QVC
Save on a variety of fitness products and classes like yoga, dance, and bootcamps. Shop Now at Groupon
