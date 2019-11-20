Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 31 mins ago
Stalwart 440-lbs. Wheeled Furniture Dolly
$23 $30
free shipping

It's the best price we could find by $7. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
Features
  • handles on side and top of the flat wooden cart
  • MDF board construction
  • swiveling caster wheels
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 31 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Tools & Hardware eBay Stalwart
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register