Walmart offers the Stalwart 40-Piece Rivet Gun Set for $7.99 plus $5.99 for shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by a buck. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Stalwart 130-Piece Hand Tool Set for $15.39 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with our expired mention from five days ago and the lowest price we could find by $6.
Update: It's now out of stock at Amazon; however, Home Depot still offers it for the same price with in-store pickup. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Stalwart 130-Piece Hand Tool Set for $14.97 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with our mention from a week ago and the lowest price we could find by $6 today. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Stalwart 15-Piece Household Hand Tool Set in Red for $12.48 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with our mention from last September and the best price we could find today by $6. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Kikkerland 4-in-1 Pen Tool for $4 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by a buck. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Lisle Razor Blade Scraper for $7.11 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Wheeler Engineering 43-Piece Gunsmithing Screwdriver Set for $19.24 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by $26. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Strong Hand Tools Expand-O Pliers for $23.95 with free shipping for Prime members. That is the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Ice Genie Space Saving As Seen on TV Ice Cube Maker for $9.94. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $5 under our January mention and the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Lord & Taylor via Walmart takes up to 83% off select men's premium brand apparel. Shipping adds $7.95. Discounted brands include Jack & Jones, Calvin Klein, Black Brown, Lucky Brand, Nautica, Perry Ellis, Timberland, and more. Sizes and stock may be limited. Shop Now
Amazon offers the Stalwart Mobile Workshop and Toolbox for $40.82 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $24. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Stalwart 24" Bungee Cord 10-Pack for $13.68 with free shipping for Prime members. That is the lowest price we could find by around $3. Buy Now
Tanga offers the Stalwart Folding Utility Knives 3-Pack with 9 Extra Blades for $13.99. Coupon code "DEALNEWS" cuts that price to $12.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by a buck. Buy Now
