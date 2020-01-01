Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart
Stalwart 130-Piece Hand Tool Set
$15 $40
pickup at Walmart

That's the best price we could find by $15.

  • Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee.
Features
  • two 8-piece Allen wrench sets
  • two 10-piece driver sets
  • various other tools
  • Model: 75-6037
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Staff Pick
2 comments
Price is wrong
25 min ago
$20 not $15.
25 min ago