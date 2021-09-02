Stainless Steel Scissors 4-Pack for $5
New
Ends Today
That Daily Deal · 56 mins ago
Stainless Steel Scissors 4-Pack
$5.49 $18
free shipping

That's a savings of $13 off list price. Buy Now at That Daily Deal

Features
  • Includes kitchen shears, two pairs of large scissors, and one small scissors
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 19 hr
    Published 56 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Supplies That Daily Deal
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register