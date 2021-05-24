Stainless Steel Scissors 4-Pack for $5
That Daily Deal
Stainless Steel Scissors 4-Pack
$5.49 $18
$1 shipping

That's a savings of $13 off list price. Buy Now at That Daily Deal

  • Includes a pair of kitchen scissors, two large scissors, and mall scissors
