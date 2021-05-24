Stainless Steel Scissors 4-Pack for $5

New
Ends Today
That Daily Deal · 1 hr ago
$5.49 $18
$1 shipping
That's a savings of $13 off list price. Buy Now at That Daily Deal
Features
- Includes a pair of kitchen scissors, two large scissors, and mall scissors
Details
Comments
-
Expires in 19 hr
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Amazon · 4 wks ago
Cricut Easy Press Mini Heat Press Machine
$49 $68
free shipping
That's $19 off list. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in Raspberry.
Features
- ceramic-coated heat plate
- 3 heat settings
- insulated safety base
- auto-shutoff feature
- Model: 2007468
Best Choice Products · 3 days ago
Best Choice Products Folding Multipurpose Craft Station
$100 $200
free shipping
Apply coupon code "SEWING10" to save at least $20. Buy Now at Best Choice Products
Features
- Suitable for sewing with a designated spot for yarn, pins, scissors, and materials
- 2 rows of pegs, 2 bins, 1 large interior shelf, and a large tabletop space
- Convertible compact side table
- MDF wood build
- Lockable wheels and magnetic door
- 23"x 16"x 31"
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Wera Kraftform Plus 6-Piece Screwdriver Set
$30 $34
free shipping
That's the best shipped price on these premium screwdrivers by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- Each screwdriver is tested at 10,000 volts in a water bath to guarantee safe working standards of 1000 Volts
- Lasertip Slotted and Phillips drive tips
- German engineered
- Wall rack is included
- Model: 05347777001
Amazon · 3 mos ago
Crbron Watercolor Palette w/ Paper Pad
$16 $27
free shipping
Save $11 when you apply coupon code "AR842P98." Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Dersert via Amazon.
Features
- 51 watercolors
- 2 refillable water brushes
- 10 watercolor paint papers
- 1 removable mixing palette
- 1 wwatch sheet/tips & tricks
That Daily Deal · 1 wk ago
Stainless Steel Beer and Beverage 64-oz. Growler
$14 $30
$3 shipping
These have various logos and prints from beer brands. Buy Now at That Daily Deal
Sign In or Register