That Daily Deal · 23 mins ago
free w/ shipping $30
$5 shipping
That Daily Deal offers the Stainless Steel Kitchen Shears with Bottle Opener 3-Pack for free plus $5.49 for shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $30 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
Features
- built-in bottle opener on each
- built-in stainless steel teeth for jar / bottle opening
- nylon comfort handles
- high carbon stainless steel blades
Details
Comments
-
Published 6/17/2019
Verified 6/20/2019
-
Popularity: 4/5
5 comments
Strutter2112
Let me tell you about that Daily Deal. They sell out of date off taste and sometimes moldy food, and will let you return it at your cost. Stay away if this is the type of things you want.
Ottoman
Yeah I buy these at Christmas Tree shops for $1. They are very good though.
Skizz
These are the exact same ones they sell at the dollar store. Don't waste your money. The screw that holds the two blades together is carbon and breaks after a few washes.
nestormart
Not a good deal, you can get a pair of these for $1 at Dollar Tree. I've had mine for over 2 years and still going strong.
