New
That Daily Deal · 1 hr ago
Stainless Steel Kitchen Shears w/ Bottle Opener 3-Pack
free $30
$5 shipping
That Daily Deal offers the Stainless Steel Kitchen Shears with Bottle Opener 3-Pack for free plus $5.49 for shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $30 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
Features
  • built-in bottle opener on each
  • built-in stainless steel teeth for jar / bottle opening
  • nylon comfort handles
  • high carbon stainless steel blades
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
1 comment
nestormart
Not a good deal, you can get a pair of these for $1 at Dollar Tree. I've had mine for over 2 years and still going strong.
52 min ago