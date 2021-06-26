Staheekum Men's Trapper Flannel Moc Slippers for $10
Nordstrom Rack · 46 mins ago
Staheekum Men's Trapper Flannel Moc Slippers
$10 $40
free shipping w/ $89

That's a savings of $30 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack

  • Available in select sizes in Wheat.
  • Shipping adds $7.95 or is free with orders of $89 or more. Alternatively, choose free ship to store during checkout.
  • suede upper, textile lining, and manmade sole
