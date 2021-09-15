That's a savings of $30 off list price. Buy Now at Monoprice
- Includes a music stand, violin stand, case, bow, and rosin
Published 34 min ago
- Pictured is the D'Angelico Premier Mini DC XT Electric Guitar for $799.99 ($100 off).
The free tuning app (for guitar, bass, and ukulele) also includes Tune Plus, which adds chord diagrams, scale shapes, and a fancy metronome/drum machine. Shop Now at Apple Services
- Click here for the Android version.
- Posted by Alan.
- Why does he love this deal? "Beyond being a huge timesaver, it's also been an easy way to experiment with a vast array of alternative tunings (Open C for those Devin Townsend-inspired noodlings, Open D for terrible attempts at slide), not to mention all those scales I should probably learn some day."
- 26 tunings
- 5,000 guitar chords
- 2,000 guitar scales
That's a buck less than Fender's direct price and a very affordable solution for keeping your guitar strap attached. Buy Now at Musician's Friend
- Posted by Andy.
- Why does he love this deal? "Guitar straps eventually wear out at the connection point and start to slip off of the strap button. The old solution was to drill better hardware into the guitar body, but these are non-invasive, just as effective, and super cheap. Plus, Musician's Friend doesn't charge for shipping."
Most stores charge at least $800 for Player Series Strats. Buy Now at Musician's Friend
- In Surf Pearl.
- The color is like an Olympic White Strat got a little seasick.
- made in Mexico
- alder body
- maple neck & 22-fret fingerboard w/ 9.5" radius
- 3 Player Series Stratocaster pickups
- Most orders of $39 or more, and select items, ship free; otherwise, shipping starts at $2.99.
- Most items in this selection ship free; otherwise shipping starts at $3.99.
- Pictured is the Monoprice Entegrade OM5 Fiber Optic Cable for $8.49 before coupon ($2 off).
- Most orders of $39 or more ship free; otherwise shipping starts at $2.99.
