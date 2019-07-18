Today only, JCPenney offers the Stafford Men's Travel Oxford Dress Shirt in several colors (Oxford Blue pictured) for $21.99. Coupon code "BLAC43" cuts that price to $15.29. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping charge. That's $29 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in select regular, athletic, and fitted sizes from 14.5 32-33 to 18 36-37
JCPenney offers the Stafford Men's Regular-Fit Easy-Care Stretch Dress Shirt in several colors (Black pictured) for $14.99. Coupon code "BLAC43" cuts that to $10.49. Opt for $3.95 ship-to-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. (Free same-day pickup may also be available). That's $30 off list and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $3 less in our mention from three weeks ago. Buy Now
- available in select sizes 14.5 / 32-33 to 18 / 36-37
Walmart offers the George Men's Short-Sleeve Printed Rayon Woven Shirt in several colors (Island Time pictured) for $6. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with last week's mention, $5 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- select sizes from S to 4XL
Cmlt via Amazon offers its Cmlt Men's Short Sleeve Henley Shirt in several colors (Navy pictured) from $12.99. Coupon code "YV2CT7H2" drops the starting price to $9.09. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with our mention from last month, at least $4 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in sizes S to XXL
Columbia offers its Columbia Men's Cascades Explorer Long-Sleeve Shirt in Black or Fossil for $24.99. Coupon code "19JULY65" cuts it to $19.99. Plus, Greater Rewards members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.) That's tied with last week's mention, $30 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
- most sizes M to XXL
- UPF 30 sun protection
Macy's offers the Nautica Men's Casual Lighthouse Shirt in Bright White for $15.96. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $9.95 shipping fee. That is the lowest price we could find by $49. Buy Now
- available in sizes XL and XXL only
JCPenney offers its JCPenney Home Blackout Cordless Cellular Shade in several colors with prices starting from $23.99. Coupon code "BLAC43" drops the starting price to $16.79. Opt for free in-store pickup to avoid shipping fees which start at $8.95 for orders under $99. That's at least $4 under our mention from ten days ago, a savings of at least $42 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in most sizes 23" x 48" to 35" x 72"
Ending today, JCPenney offers its JCPenney Home Dover Cordless Roman Shade in several colors (Linen pictured) from $23.99. Coupon code "BLAC43" cuts that to $16.79. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge. That's a savings of at least $43 and the best price we could find. Shop Now
- Available in select sizes from 23x64" to 39x64"
JCPenney offers a selection of Stafford Men's Linen Cotton Sport Coats with prices starting from $34.99 via coupon code "BLAC43". Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's a savings of at least $90 off list and the lowest prices we could find. Shop Now
- available in select short, medium, and long sizes 38 to 60
JCPenney offers the Outdoor Oasis 10x10-Foot Outdoor Gazebo for $224.99. Coupon code "BLAC43" cuts the price to $157.49. With free shipping, that's $593 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- powder-coated steel frame
- water-repellent canopy
- stands 112" high
