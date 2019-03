JCPenney offers the Stafford Men's Easy-Care Stretch Dress Shirt in Red Multi Tartan or Plum Blue Tartan for $9.99. Coupon code "4TOSAVE" cuts that to. Opt forin-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge. (Free same-day pickup may also be available.) That's a savings of $32 off list and the best price we could find. It's available in fitted sizes 16-16.5/32-33 and 18-18.5/34-35. Deal ends March 24.