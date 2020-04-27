Open Offer in New Tab
JCPenney
Stafford Men's Slim Fit Sport Coat
$24 $160
free shipping w/ $49

It's $136 off list and a low price for a sport coat. Buy Now at JCPenney

Tips
  • It's available in Navy Slub Stripe.
  • Shipping adds $8.95 or is free with orders of $49 or more.
