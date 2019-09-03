Personalize your DealNews Experience
JCPenney offers the Stafford Men's Regular-Fit Easy-Care Stretch Dress Shirt in several colors (Black pictured) for $19.99. Coupon code "BLAC43" cuts that to $13.99. Opt for $3.95 ship-to-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. (Free same-day pickup may also be available). That's $26 off list and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $5 less in our July mention. Buy Now
JCPenney offers the Stafford Men's Easy-Care Fitted Dress Shirt in several colors (Oxford Blue pictured) with prices starting from $12.59 via coupon code "BLAC43". Opt for $3.95 ship-to-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee, (Free same-day pickup may also be available). That's a savings of up to $23 off list and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
Charles Tyrwhitt discounts a selection of its Charles Tyrwhitt men's shirts to $35. (Click on "Shirts" in the "Sale" tab to see these deals.) Coupon code "LDAY" drops that to $26.25. Shipping adds $12.95. That's a savings of up to $84. Buy Now
Men's Wearhouse discounts a selection of men's casual shirts with prices starting at $8.99. Plus, Perfect Fit Rewards members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.) Shop T-shirts, polo shirts, Henley shirts, and more. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Proozy offers the Kenneth Cole Reaction Men's Solid Roll-Up Long-Sleeve Shirt in several colors (Dusty Blue pictured) for $14.99. Plus, coupon code "DNSALE" bags free shipping. That's a savings of $50 and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
adidas via eBay offers its adidas Men's Two-Color Club Stripe Polo in Carbon/Black or Grey Two/Carbon for $28. That drops to $19.60 in-cart. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $2, outside of the mention below. Buy Now
JCPenney discounts a selection of St. John's Bay Women's Shirts with prices starting from $2.37 via coupon code "BLAC43". Opt for $3.95 ship-to-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee, (Free same-day pickup may also be available). That's a savings of at least $15 off list and the lowest prices we could find. Shop Now
JCPenney offers the Nike Men's Flex RN 2018 Running Shoes in several colors (Black/Dark Grey) for $59.49. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's tied with our September mention in another color and the lowest price we could find today by $6. Buy Now
JCPenney takes up to 60% off select items as part of its Labor Day Sale. Plus, take an extra 15% off sitewide, or an extra 20% off orders of $100 or more, via coupon code "FORYOU43". Shipping adds $8.95, but orders of $99 or more bag free shipping. (Ship-to-store pickup is also available for $3.95 and free for most orders over $25. Free same-day pickup may also be available.) Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
JCPenney offers the St. John's Bay Men's Easy-Care Pleat-Front Pants in several colors (British Khaki pictured) for $12.49. Coupon code "SALE30" cuts that to $10.61. Opt for $3.95 ship-to-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge. (Free same-day pickup may also be available). That's $39 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw these for $2 less last month. Buy Now
