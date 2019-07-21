JCPenney offers a selection of Stafford Men's Linen Cotton Sport Coats with prices starting from $34.99 via coupon code "BLAC43". Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's tied with last week's mention as a savings of at least $90 off list and the lowest prices we could find. Buy Now
- available in select short, medium, and long sizes 38 to 60
JCPenney offers the Stafford Men's Linen Cotton Herringbone Classic-Fit Sport Coat in Brown for $49.99. Coupon code "BLAC43" cuts that to $34.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's $90 off and the lowest price we could find. It's available in sizes 40 to 46. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Michael Kors Men's Classic-Fit Sport Coat in Gray/Blue Check for $44.16. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's tied with last week's mention and is the lowest price we could find by $46. Buy Now
- available in short and regular sizes 36 and 38 only
Macy's continues to offer the Tommy Hilfiger Men's Modern-Fit TH Flex Stretch Herringbone Sport Coat in several colors (Brown pictured) for $44.16. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's tied with last week's mention, $251 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- select regular and long sizes from 36 to 42
JCPenney offers the St. John's Bay Men's Classic-Fit Twill Blazer in several colors (Green Mountain pictured) for $29.99. Coupon code "BLAC43" cuts that to $20.99. Opt for $3.95 ship-to-store pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee. (Free same-day pickup may also be available). That's $39 off and tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in select sizes S to XXL
JCPenney offers the JF J.Ferrar Men's Resort Stretch Classic-Fit Sport Coat in Bright Blue for $45.99. Coupon code "BLAC43" cuts that to $32.19. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's $108 off and the lowest price we could find. It's available in sizes S to XL. Buy Now
JCPenney discounts a selection of St. John's Bay Women's Shirts with prices starting from $2.37 via coupon code "BLAC43". Opt for $3.95 ship-to-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee, (Free same-day pickup may also be available). That's a savings of at least $15 off list and the lowest prices we could find. Shop Now
JCPenney offers the Nike Men's Flex RN 2018 Running Shoes in several colors (Black/Dark Grey) for $59.49. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's tied with our September mention in another color and the lowest price we could find today by $6. Buy Now
- available in select sizes 7 to 14
JCPenney offers the Dockers Men's Hanging Travel Kit in Tan or Black for $27.99. Coupon code "BLAC43" cuts that to $19.59. Opt for same-day pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $6, although we saw it for $2 less a month ago. Buy Now
JCPenney offers its JCPenney Home Verona Light-Filtering Grommet-Top Curtain Panel in several colors (Mood Indigo pictured) for $9.99. Coupon code "BLAC43" drapes that down to $6.99. Opt for $3.95 ship-to-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. (Free same-day pickup may also be available). That's $23 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in sizes from 50" x 84" to 50" x 108"
JCPenney offers the Stafford Men's Regular-Fit Easy-Care Stretch Dress Shirt in several colors (Black pictured) for $14.99. Coupon code "BLAC43" cuts that to $10.49. Opt for $3.95 ship-to-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. (Free same-day pickup may also be available). That's $30 off list and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $3 less in our mention from three weeks ago.
Update: The price has fallen to $12.99 before and $9.09 after coupon. Buy Now
- available in select sizes 14.5 / 32-33 to 18 / 36-37
JCPenney offers the Stafford Men's Easy-Care Fitted Dress Shirt in several colors (Oxford Blue pictured) with prices starting from $12.59 via coupon code "BLAC43". Opt for $3.95 ship-to-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee, (Free same-day pickup may also be available). That's a savings of up to $23 off list and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
- available in most sizes 14.5-32/33 to 18-36/37
