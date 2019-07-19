New
JCPenney · 41 mins ago
Stafford Men's Linen Cotton Herringbone Classic-Fit Sport Coat
$35 $125
pickup at JCPenney

JCPenney offers the Stafford Men's Linen Cotton Herringbone Classic-Fit Sport Coat in Brown for $49.99. Coupon code "BLAC43" cuts that to $34.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's $90 off and the lowest price we could find. It's available in sizes 40 to 46. Buy Now

  • Code "BLAC43"
  • Published 41 min ago
