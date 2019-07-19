JCPenney offers the Stafford Men's Linen Cotton Herringbone Classic-Fit Sport Coat in Brown for $49.99. Coupon code "BLAC43" cuts that to $34.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's $90 off and the lowest price we could find. It's available in sizes 40 to 46. Buy Now
JCPenney offers a selection of Stafford Men's Linen Cotton Sport Coats with prices starting from $34.99 via coupon code "BLAC43". Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's a savings of at least $90 off list and the lowest prices we could find. Shop Now
- available in select short, medium, and long sizes 38 to 60
JCPenney offers the JF J.Ferrar Men's Resort Stretch Classic-Fit Sport Coat in Bright Blue for $45.99. Coupon code "BLAC43" cuts that to $32.19. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's $108 off and the lowest price we could find. It's available in sizes S to XL. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Michael Kors Men's Classic-Fit Sport Coat in Gray/Blue Check for $44.16. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's tied with last week's mention and is the lowest price we could find by $46. Buy Now
- available in short and regular sizes 36 and 38 only
Macy's continues to offer the Tommy Hilfiger Men's Modern-Fit TH Flex Stretch Herringbone Sport Coat in several colors (Brown pictured) for $44.16. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's tied with last week's mention, $251 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- select regular and long sizes from 36 to 42
JCPenney offers the St. John's Bay Men's Classic-Fit Twill Blazer in several colors (Signature Navy pictured) for $29.99. Coupon code "BLAC43" cuts that to $20.99. Opt for $3.95 ship-to-store pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee. (Free same-day pickup may also be available). That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago at $39 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in select sizes S to XXL
JCPenney offers the Dockers Men's Hanging Travel Kit in Tan or Black for $27.99. Coupon code "BLAC43" cuts that to $19.59. Opt for same-day pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $6, although we saw it for $2 less a month ago. Buy Now
JCPenney offers the Outdoor Oasis 10x10-Foot Outdoor Gazebo for $224.99. Coupon code "BLAC43" cuts the price to $157.49. With free shipping, that's $593 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- powder-coated steel frame
- water-repellent canopy
- stands 112" high
JCPenney offers the St. John's Bay Men's Easy-Care Pleat-Front Pants in several colors (Black pictured) for $12.49. Coupon code "BLAC43" cuts that to $8.74. Opt for $3.95 ship-to-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge. (Free same-day pickup may also be available). That's $41 off and tied with our mention from three weeks ago as the best price we could find. Buy Now
- available in select sizes from 30x30 to 40x29
JCPenney offers the EuroFlex Monster Mop Hot & Cold Floor Cleaner for $29.99. Coupon code "BLAC43" cuts that to $25.49. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee. That's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now
- automatic pad moisture control
- 360° swivel handle
- cleans up to 1000 sq. ft. with 2-oz. of water
- 2 washable microfiber pads, 10 disposable pads, parking pad, filling cup and 20' detachable cord
- Model: H-MC1
JCPenney offers the Stafford Men's Regular-Fit Easy-Care Stretch Dress Shirt in several colors (Black pictured) for $14.99. Coupon code "BLAC43" cuts that to $10.49. Opt for $3.95 ship-to-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. (Free same-day pickup may also be available). That's $30 off list and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $3 less in our mention from three weeks ago.
Update: The price has fallen to $12.99 before and $9.09 after coupon. Buy Now
- available in select sizes 14.5 / 32-33 to 18 / 36-37
Sign In or Register