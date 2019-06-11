New
JCPenney · 35 mins ago
Stafford Men's Knit Pajama Pants (M only)
$7
$4 pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Stafford Men's Knit Pajama Pants in Aqua Pelican for $6.99. Opt for $3.95 pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge. (Free same-day pickup may be available.) That's $21 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
  • Available in Medium only
↑ less
Buy from JCPenney
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 35 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Sleep & Lounge JCPenney Stafford
Men's Father's Day
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register
2 comments
Workitloud
$3.95. Typo.
16 min ago
Workitloud
$4.95 pickup? Penney's just doesn't get it, do they? Doomed to failure.
16 min ago