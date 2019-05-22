JCPenney offers the Stafford Men's John Oxford Shoes in Black or Brown for $34.99. Coupon code "MPB330" cuts that to $24.49. Opt for $3.95 ship-to-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge. That's $76 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
  • Available in select sizes from 7 to 13