JCPenney · 45 mins ago
Stafford Men's Fitted Easy-Care Stretch Dress Shirt
$7 $40
pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Stafford Men's Fitted Easy-Care Stretch Dress Shirt in several colors (Blooming Blue pictured) for $10. Coupon code "REA472" cuts it to $7. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the shipping fee. That's $33 off list and a very low price for a dress shirt. Buy Now
Features
  • available in select sizes from 14.5/32 to 18/37
  • Code "REA472"
