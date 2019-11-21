Open Offer in New Tab
JCPenney · 49 mins ago
Stafford Men's Fitted Easy-Care Dress Shirt
$7 $8
$3.95 pickup at JCPenney

That's $33 off list, $6 under our July mention, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at JCPenney

  • Use code "GOSHOP41" to get this discount.
  • Opt for $3.95 ship-to-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee (free same-day pickup may also be available).
  • available in White in sizes 15 / 32-33, 15.5 / 34-35, or 16.5 / 36-37
  • Expires 11/21/2019
    Published 49 min ago
