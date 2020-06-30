Open Offer in New Tab
Verizon Fios
Stadia Premiere Edition 3-Months for free w/ Verizon Fios
That's a savings of $129, and all the gear to get your gaming started. Shop Now at Verizon Fios

  • Verizon will email redemption instructions after a Fios Gigabit installation is complete. (Services starting from $79.99/mo.)
  • Stadia Premier Edition includes a Stadia Controller, a three-month Stadia Pro subscription code, and a Google Chromecast Ultra.
  • Fios availability varies by location and Stadia offer available only to new Stadia subscribers.
  • It will renew at the then-current standard subscription price ($9.99 currently).
  • Offer available only to new Stadia subscribers.
  • Expires 6/30/2020
