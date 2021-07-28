StackSocial Hot Tech Deals: Up to 80% off

Save on new and refurb tech, including smartphone accessories, laptops, desktops, headphones, and more. Shop Now at StackSocial
- For refurb items, warranty information is available on individual product pages. If no info is listed, the seller does offer a 30-day return policy.
- Pictured is the SafeTouch 11-in-1 Smartphone Photography Accessory Bundle for $24.99 ($104 off).
-
Published 41 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Save on over 180 models, from brands such as Samsung, Apple, Google, Motorola, Nokia, and more, with savings of up to $470. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Pictured is the Certified Refurbished Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G Enabled 128GB Android Smartphone for $729.99 ($470 off).
That's a $15 value. Shop Now at Micro Center
- To get this deal, enter your email address and a coupon will be delivered to your inbox, which can be redeemed in-store at participating locations.
- Limit one per customer/household.
- 40mm neodymium drivers
- 22 Hz to 20 kHz frequency response
- up to 8 hours battery life
Get deals on new, open-box, refurbished, and pre-owned laptops, electronics, appliances, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Free shipping applies to select items or most items over $35. In-store pickup may also be available.
Save on hundreds of open-box models from brands including Samsung, LG, and Sony, with stock varying by ZIP code. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Pictured is the open-box Toshiba 43LF621U21 43" 4K LED Smart HDTV (2020) for $231.99 ($18 less than new).
- No warranty info is available.
Apply code "DN20" for a saving of $27 and the best price we could find.. Buy Now at StackSocial
- evaporative cooling
- capable of chilling water 7° to 12° below room temperature
- uses 1-quart of water
- cooling pad measures 27" x 63"
- remote controlled
Get a deal on your favorite restaurant and save $82 off list price. Buy Now at StackSocial
- good for dine-in, takeout, or delivery
Apply coupon code "DN20" for the best price we could find by $16. Buy Now at StackSocial
- Bring your own phone. (Scroll down to find the link to check your device's compatibility.)
- Unlimited Talk/Text
- 1GB LTE Data
- SIM
StackSocial offers the The Complete Learn to Code Master Class Bonus Bundle for $29. Apply coupon code "DN40" to drop that to $17.40. That's $103 under the lowest price we could find for these courses sold separately elsewhere. Buy Now at StackSocial
- Classes for Google Go, JavaScript, Python, C++, Java, PHP & MySQL, C# 7 & .NET Core 2.0, Rust, GIT, Perl, and Ruby
Sign In or Register