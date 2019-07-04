New
Ends Today
StackSocial · 27 mins ago
Extra 15% off
Today only, StackSocial cuts an extra 15% off a selection of software downloads via coupon code "FIREWORK15" as part of its July 4th Sale. Shop Now
Details
Comments
Related Offers
StackSocial · 2 mos ago
The Complete Photography Professional Bundle
$14
That's $186 off and the lowest price we could find
StackSocial offers The Complete Photography Professional Bundle for $35. Coupon code "DN60" cuts it to $14. That's $186 off and the lowest price we could find. It includes eight courses with access to 255 lessons.
StackSocial · 2 wks ago
The Epic Excel 2019 Mastery Bundle
from $1
access via web
StackSocial offers The Epic Excel 2019 Mastery Bundle for whatever you want to pay. If you opt to pay at least the average, currently $14.46, you'll receive all seven programs. That's $259 off and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The average price is now $14.35. Shop Now
Update: The average price is now $14.35. Shop Now
Features
- Learn Excel 2016 Intermediate Level course available with any payment
- 6 other courses to unlock with average payment
StackSocial · 1 mo ago
The Complete Learn to Code Master Class Bonus Bundle
$17 $1,905
Online courses
StackSocial offers the The Complete Learn to Code Master Class Bonus Bundle for $29. Apply coupon code "DN40" to drop that to $17.40. That's $103 under the lowest price we could find for these courses sold separately elsewhere. Buy Now
Features
- Classes for Google Go, JavaScript, Python, C++, Java, PHP & MySQL, C# 7 & .NET Core 2.0, Rust, GIT, Perl, and Ruby
StackSocial · 2 wks ago
iMazing 2: Universal License for Mac and PC
$15 $90
access via web or mobile app
StackSocial offers an iMazing 2: Universal License for Mac and Windows for $19.99. Coupon code "DN25" drops that to $14.99. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $35. Buy Now
Features
- license for 2 computers
- transfers files from any iOS device to any Mac or PC wirelessly or via USB
StackSocial · 2 mos ago
VPNSecure Lifetime Subscription 10 Devices
$50
That's $850 off list and the best we could find
StackSocial offers a VPNSecure Lifetime Subscription for 10 Devices for $49.99. That's $850 off list and the lowest price we could find for this number of devices. (For further comparison, subscriptions start at $9.95/month if you buy direct from VPNSecure.) This software encrypts your traffic, hides your location and IP address, and allows you to bypass geolocation blocks online.
StackSocial · 2 wks ago
The 2019 Microsoft Excel Bootcamp Bundle
$16 $1,725
access via web or mobile app
StackSocial offers the 2019 Microsoft Excel Bootcamp Bundle for $39. Coupon code "DN60" cuts that to $15.60. That's tied with our March mention and a savings of $1,709 off the suggest value of this bundle. Buy Now
Features
- includes 78 hours of instruction over 5 courses
StackSocial · 3 mos ago
Ivacy VPN: Lifetime Subscription
$24
That's $1,230 off list price
StackSocial offers the Ivacy VPN: Lifetime Subscription for $39.99. Coupon code "DN40" drops it to $24. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and $1,230 less than buying it directly from Ivacy. This VPN software works with up to five devices.
StackSocial · 2 wks ago
The A to Z Microsoft Excel 8-Course Certification Training Bundle
$34 $1,600
Online courses
StackSocial offers The A to Z Microsoft Excel 8-Course Certification Training Bundle for $49. Coupon code "DN30" cuts that to $34.30. That's the best deal we could find by $46. Buy Now
Features
- 8 courses for 45 hours of content
- learn functions, formulas, data queries, visualizations, macros, & more
Sign In or Register