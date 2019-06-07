New
Ends Today
JCPenney · 22 mins ago
St. John's Bay Women's Short-Sleeve Knit Polo Shirt
$8 $10
free same-day pickup at JCPenney
Ending today, JCPenney offers the St. John's Bay Women's Short-Sleeve Knit Polo Shirt in several colors (Cabaret Red pictured) for $10. Coupon code "SHOPNOW3" cuts that to $8. Opt for free same-day pickup, where available, to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee. That's a savings of $2 and the lowest price for a women's polo shirt we've seen this year. Buy Now
Features
  • available in most sizes XS to XXL
↑ less
Buy from JCPenney
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "SHOPNOW3"
  • Expires in 12 hr
    Published 22 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Shirts JCPenney St. John's Bay
Women's Staff Pick
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register