JCPenney · 1 hr ago
$14 $19
pickup at JCP
JCPenney offers the St. John's Bay Women's Short-Sleeve Americana Dress in several colors (Navy Stars pictured) for $19. Coupon code "20STYLE" drops it to $14.25. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $8.95 shipping charge. That's $5 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- It's available in sizes S to XL.
Venus · 1 mo ago
Venus Women's Zipper Detail Bodycon Dress
$40
$8 shipping
That's $9 off and the lowest price we could find
Venus offers the Venus Women's Zipper Detail Bodycon Dress in Navy for $39.99 plus $7.95 for shipping. That's $9 off and the lowest price we could find. It's available in most sizes
New
Ends Today
Macy's · 2 hrs ago
Macy's Women's Dresses Flash Sale
50% off
free shipping w/ $75
Ending today, Macy's takes 50% off a selection of women's dresses via coupon code "FLASH". Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Venus · 1 mo ago
Venus Women's Strappy Back Mini Dress
$18 $36
$8 shipping
Venus offers the Venus Women's Strappy Back Mini Dress in Pink for $17.99 plus $7.95 for shipping. That's $18 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- most sizes 10 to 16
Amazon · 1 day ago
Temofon Women's Short Sleeve Midi V-Neck Dress
$15 $21
free shipping w/ Prime
Temofon via Amazon offers its Temofon Women's Short Sleeve Midi V-Neck Dress in several colors (Apricot pictured) for $20.99. Coupon code "IBCT7KTS" cuts the price to $14.69. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $6 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- available in sizes S to XXL
Target · 1 wk ago
Goodfellow & Co Men's Polo Shirt
$5
pickup at Target
Target offers the Goodfellow & Co Men's Polo Shirt in several styles (Standard Fit Navy Voyage pictured) for $5. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's at least half off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Available in select sizes from S to 5X
JCPenney · 1 wk ago
Nike Men's Dri-FIT Heather T-Shirt
$15 $25
pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Nike Men's Dri-FIT Heather Tee in several colors (Black pictured) for $14.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's a savings of $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- available in select sizes S to XXL
JCPenney · 1 wk ago
St. John's Bay Men's Bryce Lace-Up Shoes
$14 $50
pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the St. John's Bay Men's Bryce Lace-Up Shoes in several colors (Navy pictured) for $19.99. Coupon code "REA472" drops that to $13.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee. That's a savings of $36 and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- available in most sizes 7 to 13
JCPenney · 1 wk ago
Geoffrey Beene Men's Broadcloth Dress Shirt
$10 $50
free same-day pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Geoffrey Beene Men's Broadcloth Dress Shirt in several colors (Burgundy pictured) for $14.99. Coupon code "REA472" cuts that to $10.49. Opt for same-day pickup, where available, to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago at $40 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- available in sizes 14-14.5 / 32-33 to 17-17.5 / 32-33
JCPenney · 1 wk ago
St. John's Bay Men's Short-Sleeve Polo Shirt
$5 $7
pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the St. John's Bay Men's Short-Sleeve Polo Shirt in several colors (Mulberry pictured) for $5. Opt for same-day pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. (Pickup costs $3.95 for stores without same-day pickup available.) That's tied with last week's mention, $2 off, and a very low price for a men's polo shirt. Buy Now
Features
- most sizes S to XXL
JCPenney · 1 wk ago
St. John's Bay Women's Irma Wedge Sandals
$14 $50
free same-day pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the St. John's Bay Women's Irma Wedge Sandals in Black or Navy for $19.99. Coupon code "REA472" cuts that to $13.99. Opt for free same-day pickup, where available, to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's $36 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- available in select sizes 5 to 12
JCPenney · 1 day ago
St. John's Bay Men's Easy-Care Classic Flat-Front Pants
$12 $50
pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the St. John's Bay Men's Easy-Care Classic Flat-Front Pants in several colors (Frontier Brown pictured) for $17.49. Coupon code "REA472" cuts that to $12.24. Opt for same-day pickup, where available, to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee (or $3.95 for ship-to-store pickup). That's $38 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- available in select sizes 30x30 to 38x34
