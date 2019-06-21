New
St. John's Bay Women's Short-Sleeve Americana Dress
$14 $19
pickup at JCP
JCPenney offers the St. John's Bay Women's Short-Sleeve Americana Dress in several colors (Navy Stars pictured) for $19. Coupon code "20STYLE" drops it to $14.25. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $8.95 shipping charge. That's $5 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
  • It's available in sizes S to XL.
  • Code "20STYLE "
  • Expires 6/21/2019
