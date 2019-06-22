New
JCPenney · 10 mins ago
$12 $44
free same-day pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the St. John's Bay Sleeveless Shift Dress in Black or Navy for $17. Apply coupon code "REA472" to cut that to $11.90. Opt for same-day in-store pickup, where available, to dodge the $8.95 shipping charge. That's $32 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- available in sizes S to XL
Details
Comments
Published 10 min ago
Venus · 1 mo ago
Venus Women's Zipper Detail Bodycon Dress
$40
$8 shipping
That's $9 off and the lowest price we could find
Venus offers the Venus Women's Zipper Detail Bodycon Dress in Navy for $39.99 plus $7.95 for shipping. That's $9 off and the lowest price we could find. It's available in most sizes
Venus · 1 mo ago
Venus Women's Strappy Back Mini Dress
$18 $36
$8 shipping
Venus offers the Venus Women's Strappy Back Mini Dress in Pink for $17.99 plus $7.95 for shipping. That's $18 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- most sizes 10 to 16
Amazon · 3 days ago
Temofon Women's Short Sleeve Midi V-Neck Dress
$15 $21
free shipping w/ Prime
Temofon via Amazon offers its Temofon Women's Short Sleeve Midi V-Neck Dress in several colors (Apricot pictured) for $20.99. Coupon code "IBCT7KTS" cuts the price to $14.69. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $6 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- available in sizes S to XXL
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Sullcom Women's Long-Sleeve Midi Dress w/ Pockets
$12 $20
free shipping w/ Prime
Sullcom via Amazon offers its Sullcom Women's Long-Sleeve Midi Dress w/ Pockets in several colors (Army Green pictured) for $19.99. Coupon code "9LV65QOS" drops that to $11.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $8 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- available in sizes from S to XXL
New
JCPenney · 1 hr ago
Stafford Men's Regular-Fit Easy-Care Stretch Dress Shirt
$7 $40
free same-day pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Stafford Men's Regular-Fit Easy-Care Stretch Dress Shirt in several colors (Black pictured) for $10. Coupon code "REA472" cuts that to $7. Opt for same-day in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's $33 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- available in select sizes 14.5 / 32-33 to 18 / 36-37
JCPenney · 7 hrs ago
JCP Home Performance Oeko-Tex Cotton Towels
from $1
pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney discounts a selection of its JCPenney Home Performance Oeko-Tex Cotton Towels in several colors via coupon code "REA472", as listed below. Choose same-day pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee. (Choose $3.95 ship-to-store pickup if it's not available.) Shop Now
Features
- JCP Home Performance Washcloth for $1.40
- JCP Home Performance Hand Towel for $2.10
- JCP Home Performance Bath Towel for $3.50
New
JCPenney · 1 hr ago
JCP Home 300-Thread Count Ultra Soft Percale Sheet Set
from $11
free same-day pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers its JCP Home 300-Thread Count Ultra Soft Percale Sheet Set in Solid and Print styles with prices starting from $15. Coupon code "REA472" cuts that starting price to $10.50 with all sizes and prices listed below. Opt for same-day pickup, where available, to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's a savings of at least $40 off and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
Tips
- Sets include a fitted sheet, flat sheet, and 2 pillowcases (Twin sizes include a single pillowcase)
Features
- Twin for $10.50 ($40 off)
- Twin XL for $16.80 ($43 off)
- Full for $23.80 ($56 off)
- Queen for $27.30 ($73 off)
- King for $34.30 ($96 off)
- California King for $34.30 ($96 off)
JCPenney · 21 hrs ago
St. John's Bay Men's Easy-Care Pleat-Front Pants
$9
free same-day pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the St. John's Bay Men's Easy-Care Pleat-Front Pants in several colors (Black pictured) for $12.49. Coupon code "REA472" cuts that to $8.74. Opt for same-day pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge (or $3.95 for ship-to-store if same-day is unavailable). That's tied with last month's mention, $41 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Available in select sizes from 30x30 to 32x34
JCPenney · 2 wks ago
St. John's Bay Men's Bryce Lace-Up Shoes
$14 $50
pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the St. John's Bay Men's Bryce Lace-Up Shoes in several colors (Navy pictured) for $19.99. Coupon code "REA472" drops that to $13.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee. That's a savings of $36 and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- available in most sizes 7 to 13
JCPenney · 1 wk ago
St. John's Bay Men's Short-Sleeve Polo Shirt
$5 $7
pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the St. John's Bay Men's Short-Sleeve Polo Shirt in several colors (Mulberry pictured) for $5. Opt for same-day pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. (Pickup costs $3.95 for stores without same-day pickup available.) That's tied with last week's mention, $2 off, and a very low price for a men's polo shirt. Buy Now
Features
- most sizes S to XXL
JCPenney · 2 wks ago
St. John's Bay Women's Irma Wedge Sandals
$14 $50
free same-day pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the St. John's Bay Women's Irma Wedge Sandals in Black or Navy for $19.99. Coupon code "REA472" cuts that to $13.99. Opt for free same-day pickup, where available, to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's $36 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- available in select sizes 5 to 12
JCPenney · 3 days ago
St. John's Bay Men's Easy-Care Classic Flat-Front Pants
$12 $50
pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the St. John's Bay Men's Easy-Care Classic Flat-Front Pants in several colors (Frontier Brown pictured) for $17.49. Coupon code "REA472" cuts that to $12.24. Opt for same-day pickup, where available, to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee (or $3.95 for ship-to-store pickup). That's $38 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- available in select sizes 30x30 to 38x34
