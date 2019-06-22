New
St. John's Bay Sleeveless Shift Dress
$12 $44
JCPenney offers the St. John's Bay Sleeveless Shift Dress in Black or Navy for $17. Apply coupon code "REA472" to cut that to $11.90. Opt for same-day in-store pickup, where available, to dodge the $8.95 shipping charge. That's $32 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
  • available in sizes S to XL
Comments
