JCPenney offers the St. John's Bay Men's Stretch Chino Shorts in several colors (British Khaki pictured) for $9.99. Coupon code "32GOSHOP" cuts that to $7.49. Opt for same-day pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge. That's $2 under last month's mention, $29 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
adidas via eBay offers the adidas Men's Climalite Shorts in Grey for $15. In cart, that drops to $11.25. With free shipping, that's $19 off and the lowest price we could find. They're available in sizes S to XL. Buy Now
Columbia offers its Columbia Men's PFG Bonehead II Shorts in several colors (Carbon pictured) for $16.98. Plus, Greater Rewards members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.) That's tied with our mention from almost two weeks ago and is the the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Tankoo via Amazon offers the Little Beauty Women's Athletic Shorts in several colors/styles (Dark Grey pictured) from $12.99. Coupon code "T36HMPDC" drops the starting price to $8.44. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with our mention from last month, at least $5 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tanga offers a Men's Premium Active Athletic Elite Performance Shorts 4-Pack in assorted colors for $23.99. Coupon code "DEALNEWS" drops that to $22.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $11. They're available in sizes S to XL. Buy Now
JCPenney discounts a selection of St. John's Bay Women's Shirts with prices starting from $2.37 via coupon code "BLAC43". Opt for $3.95 ship-to-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee, (Free same-day pickup may also be available). That's a savings of at least $15 off list and the lowest prices we could find. Shop Now
JCPenney offers the Nike Men's Flex RN 2018 Running Shoes in several colors (Black/Dark Grey) for $59.49. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's tied with our September mention in another color and the lowest price we could find today by $6. Buy Now
JCPenney offers the St. John's Bay Mens Short Sleeve Polo Shirt in several colors (Prism Pink pictured) for $5. Opt for free same-day in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge. That's $2 off and tied with our mention from a week ago as the lowest price we could find. (It's also a great price for a men's polo shirt.) Buy Now
JCPenney offers the Columbia Men's Flattop Ridge Full-Zip Fleece Jacket in several colors (Black pictured) for $22.99. Opt for same-day in-store pickup, where available, to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. Excepting the mention below, that's $2 under our March mention, $37 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
JCPenney offers the St. John's Bay Men's Cornish Slide Sandals in Brown for $19.99. Coupon code "BLAC43" cuts that to $13.99. Opt for free same-day pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. (Ship-to-store pickup is also available for $3.95.) That's $36 off and the lowest price we could find. They're available in sizes 8 to 13. Buy Now
